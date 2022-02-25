Huobi Incubator Adds Republic, ABGA to List of Web3 Scholarship Funding Platform Partners

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huobi Incubator, the project incubation arm of Huobi Group, today announced the second batch of partners for Web3 Scholarship, a funding platform for developers, builders, and projects in the Web3 field. The newest batch of partners include the startup investing platform, Republic, and five other companies and organizations. Huobi Incubator will work with these partners to establish a pool of shared resources for funded projects; these may include user insights, developer support, media relationships, and legal and compliance resources.

Enthusiasm for Web3 has led to a flood of emerging projects in this field. To better support such projects and provide more comprehensive incubation services, Huobi Incubator launched this platform in January 2022, seeding it with US$10 million and setting up a 50-person post-investment team to mentor and coach these projects. Since then, nearly 100 Web3 projects have submitted grant applications.

The details of the six new partners are as follows:

Republic: Republic is a startup investing platform for everyone. It allows regular people — not just a few wealthy accredited investors — to invest in highly vetted private startups, with as little as $10 or as much as $100,000 per investment.

Imperial Blockchain: Imperial Blockchain Group is an independent organization run by Imperial College London’s students and professors, and was founded in 2022. The group has branches in Research, Consulting and Technology, as well as its own Imperial Incubator programme.

Enjinstarter: Enjinstarter is the premiere IDO & INO launchpad for gaming, entertainment and Metaverse projects. They are bringing together gamers, guilds, publishers, musicians, sporting personalities , etc. to build a sustainable metaverse gaming & entertainment ecosystem.

DoraHacks: DoraHacks is a multi-chain platform that enables Web3 blockchains to organize grants, hackathons, and bounties, to support developers in their ecosystems. Over the past year, 27 mainstream Web3 ecosystems, including Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche, funded over 2,000 projects. With matching contributions, developers have secured over US$20 million in grants.

Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance：Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance is a non-profit blockchain game alliance, founded by leading blockchain and game industry institutions.

Web3 Scholarship has also partnered with DFINITY , Octopus Network , and other public chains to co-host and sponsor hackathons, playing a pivotal role in helping the next generation of Web3 startups achieve their fullest potential. Currently, a total of 5,000 teams have signed up for various hackathons backed by the generous Web3 Scholarship.

Projects interested in applying for the Web3 Scholarship platform can send an introductory e-mail to [email protected] . They should also follow @Huobi_Incubator on Twitter for the latest news and developments. For more details about platform partnership benefits, click here .

About Huobi Incubator

Huobi Incubator is a professional, full-cycle project incubator that integrates industry research with investment funds, incubation processes and accelerators. With the mission of accelerating startup project development across all stages and users, Huobi Incubator helps entrepreneurs and startups overcome obstacles, achieve rapid growth, and work toward their respective visions and goals.

