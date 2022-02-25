India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd has launched a metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality.

Infosys’ metaverse foundry will give clients on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing metaverse, and bring advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves.

“The physical and virtual worlds are already smoothly and ubiquitously interwoven. The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space,” said Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys.

Infosys said it already has over 100 ready-to-apply use cases and templates that clients can start working with. Infosys said its metaverse foundry harnesses the power of technologies like augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT), internet of things (IoT), applied AI, cybersecurity and 5G to advance value exploration in the metaverse.

Infosys’ metaverse foundry is an integral part of Infosys Living Labs that’s driving the digital innovation agenda for enterprises racing to adapt to emerging priorities and market trends. Infosys said it will also take advantage of its metaverse foundry to extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.