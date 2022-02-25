Sponsored Video


“Nor do I, as a former resident of a London borough, have a free travel pass for underground and rail within London.

“It angers me that had I retired to a European country rather than a Commonwealth country, I would have received annual increments.

“It’s ironic that had I emigrated to Spain or France, countries that Britain was at war with over the centuries, that I would now have a larger pension that I do in a country which has Elizabeth II as its Head of State.”

The frozen state pension policy is a historical one.



