Josie Gibson has joined best pal Alison Hammond on the This Morning sofa today, marking the first time the pair have presented the show together.

Alison, 47, and Josie, 37, are great friends, and Josie told OK! this week that she couldn’t wait to sit next to her best pal on the sofa, admitting it will be “weird.”

Earlier this week, the mum-of-one told us she had been recovering from tonsillitis this week, but was looking forward to going back to work.

Josie said: “I will be presenting the main show with Alison Hammond.

“It will be the first time we’ve done it together. Because she’s my really good friend, of course all the others we all get along, but I really know Al. It’s going to be really weird.”



Josie added: “The only thing is, because when we phone each other up we laugh the whole way through the phone call and then we’ll forget why we were even speaking to each other.

“We’ve got to really remember we’re on the show otherwise you’ll have a full show of us just laughing and we can’t do that, so we’ve got to really concentrate!”

Josie explained that while she’s presented the main show with Holly Willoughby, Vernon Kay, Philip Schofield and Dermot O’Leary, this is her first time presenting with her best pal.

The pair are such good friends that they actually spent the past Christmas together with their sons.



Alison is mum to teenager Aiden, while Josie has three year old son, Reggie.

Opening up about the day on Instagram, Josie said of the Christmas get together: “Never had a Christmas dinner like it. Best Christmas dinner ever.”

The pair have a lot in common, as they can both credit their fame to Big Brother, although they starred on different series. It seems the pair grew even closer during lockdown.



Alison told OK! last year after the country’s first lockdown: “Josie and I are really close. We spoke to each other every day during lockdown.”

Josie echoed similar sentiments adding: “Alison actually got me through lockdown. She was there for me on the phone every night, and we decided to get very spiritual together. I love her. Being around Alison is like having a permanent hug.”

Josie is part of ITV Daytime’s celebration of International Women’s Day. Watch her weekdays from 10am on ITV’s This Morning.

