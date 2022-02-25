To which Carisi asked: “When then? Year 1? 5? What are we trying to do here? Are we trying to make this work or not?”

Although she was slightly annoyed, she wiped away tears and disclosed: “I’ve never been this open or honest in a relationship.”

However, she had to leave after getting a call about the investigation.

With the case closed, Rollins was ready to push her doubts aside and take the leap, so she pulled her boss Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) aside.

“Carisi and I are involved,” to which Benson responded: “Rollins, I am very happy for you.”

