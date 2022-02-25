New research from AutoExpress shows 45 percent of potential buyers would consider postponing an order if the car didn’t arrive in time to have the latest DVLA number plates. Just under a quarter of road users say number plates on a car “no longer matters” meaning it is important to the majority of road users.
Around one in five said having the newest number plates has a strong emotional appeal.
However, some experts believe some new cars ordered now will not be delivered until 2023 due to the ongoing semi-conductor shortages.
There is concern cars could be registered with the ‘22 plate but then delivered a year later.
This risks many road users opting to defer their deliveries to ensure their plate signifies the year they received their car.
“The emotional appeal of being among the first to have the newest plate remains strong for around one in five car buyers and many more cite the potentially higher future trade-in value they expect from owning the most recent plate.
“It remains to be seen whether a significant number of private buyers have held back orders for March.
“But our research suggests that new plate attachment adds to the factors making it a difficult month to predict.”
Previously, number plate changes have led to a surge in discounts on some newer vehicles as garages make room for new cars.
As many delay their purchases to ensure they snap up a new number plate, models under one year old could be a lot cheaper.
Last August, analysis from WhatCar? found drivers benefited from discounts as high as £6,000.
Some firms were also offering 20 percent discounts on models in an attempt to shift old stock.
James Fairclough, CEO of AA Financial Services has previously warned delays to used cars was helping to “push up demand” for second-hand models.
He said: “The promise of fresh car demand in 2022 is welcome news, following a challenging year for the car industry.
“The impact of Covid and the global shortage of semi-conductors has seriously impacted new car registrations this year, pushing up demand for used cars.
