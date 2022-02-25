Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 44, is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf. She married Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland in 2010 after dating since 2002. The couple share two children, Princess Estelle, 10, and Prince Oscar, five.

But what does the Princess’ engagement ring look like?

Most royal engagements follow royal tradition and protocol or are inspired by their predecessors.

However, the Crown Princess of Sweden’s sparkling diamond was very different from her relatives before her.

In 2009, Princess Victoria got engaged to personal trainer Daniel Westling.

READ MORE: Early cracks in Charles and Diana’s relationship were obvious – expert