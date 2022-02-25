Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 44, is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf. She married Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland in 2010 after dating since 2002. The couple share two children, Princess Estelle, 10, and Prince Oscar, five.
But what does the Princess’ engagement ring look like?
Most royal engagements follow royal tradition and protocol or are inspired by their predecessors.
However, the Crown Princess of Sweden’s sparkling diamond was very different from her relatives before her.
In 2009, Princess Victoria got engaged to personal trainer Daniel Westling.
A year later on June 19, 2010, Daniel and Victoria said “I do” in Stockholm, Sweden in front of family, friends and millions of royal spectators.
This year will be their 12th wedding anniversary and Victoria still wears her white gold ring with the round diamond solitaire Daniel had given her.
Reportedly, the ring was designed by Bolin, the official court jewellers of King Carl XVI Gustaf.
Prince Daniel previously admitted he was nervous when he got down on one knee in the grounds of Drottningholm Palace, the private residence of the Swedish Royal Family.
“I was hoping for a ‘yes’ but I wasn’t entirely sure,” he said.
Daniel’s decision to present Victoria with a diamond engagement ring was a break from Swedish tradition.
In past generations, royal couples in Sweden had exchanged simple gold bands to mark their engagements.
Princess Victoria’s aunt, Princess Birgitta got engaged to Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern in 1960 with a gold band.
Her brother and Victoria’s father, King Carl XVI Gustaf followed suit in 1976.
But when Victoria and her siblings got engaged, they all opted for similarly modern rings.
On Victoria and Daniel’s wedding day, Daniel gave the heir to the throne an additional jewel: her wedding band which was studded with diamonds.
Crown Princess Victoria usually wears the two rings together on her left hand but the engagement ring tends to slide off to the side of her finger rather than staying centred.
Following the Princess being presented with an engagement ring, several other members of the Royal Family followed suit.
Prince Carl Philip’s fiancée, Princess Sofia was given a round diamond on a split-shank band.
Princess Madeleine was given an Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from Christopher O’Neill.
It comes after the eldest daughter of the Swedish King and Queen was rated the most popular member of the Swedish Royal Family back in 2017 according to a local magazine.
When Princess Victoria announced her engagement to Daniel, there was disdain from Europe’s upper classes, but she vehemently defended her right to marry her future Prince.
Nowadays, Prince Daniel is a well-regarded member of the Swedish Royal Family and together they live in Haga Palace, Stockholm with their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.