“Probably best to take the time to Google my name.”
Priyanka Chopra has responded to a TikTok video shared by Rosie O’Donnell earlier this week, where the TV personality recalled incorrectly identifying her as Deepak Chopra’s daughter when they met incidentally at a restaurant in Malibu.
Deepak, an author and wellness advocate whose work mainly focuses on alternative medicine and healing, is not related to Priyanka. Although Rosie acknowledged her mistake in the TikTok video and apologized, she didn’t address Priyanka by name.
Instead, Rosie called Priyanka “Chopra wife” and seemed to direct her mea culpa almost exclusively at Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, since he was also present when their unfortunate encounter took place.
“I just embarrassed my son and his girlfriend, Teresa, and Fran Drescher, because seated next to us at Nobu was Nick Jonas and his wife — someone Chopra — which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” Rosie explained on TikTok. “So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom,’ and, ‘Hi, I know your dad,’ [Priyanka] goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?'”
Priyanka shared her thoughts on Rosie’s video in an Instagram story post last night, calling out its tone and apparent lack of sincerity.
“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think [it’s] probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”
“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” Priyanka added. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”
“Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith,” the post concluded.