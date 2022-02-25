Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Rosie O'Donnell: 'Google my name'

The actress and producer, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, responded recently after O’Donnell shared a story about meeting the couple and mistakenly saying that Chopra was the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” Chopra Jonas wrote in a note she shared on her Instagram stories. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

O’Donnell posted on TikTok that she had embarrassed her son, his girlfriend and friend Fran Drescher during an outing at Nobu restaurant in Malibu where they met Chopra Jonas and her husband.

While never refering to Chopra Jonas by her first name, O’Donnell said the “Quantico” star corrected her when the former talk show host told her she knew her father.