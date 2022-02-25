



A previously unseen portrait of the Duchess of Sussex, 40, taken at the United Nations HQ in New York City has been released on Instagram this week much to the delight of royal fans. Mother-of-two Meghan posed for the improvised studio event on behalf of United Women.

It is not known what date the portrait was taken but Meghan has been spotted on several visits to New York with her husband Prince Harry in the past year. The couple visited the city for Global Citizen Live in June, where they delivered a speech on the theme of global vaccine equity. Meghan and Harry also walked the red carpet at the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in November last year. The gorgeous new photo shared on Instagram by the photograph shows the Duchess standing sideways on giving a powerful feel to the shoot’s final image.

Meghan’s hair is swept back from her face, and she is dressed in all-black attire which appears to be a figure-hugging black dress with a sparkly collar. She is standing in front of an army-green background with a demure smile at the camera. The portrait has prompted an outpouring of praise for the Duchess, with fans commenting on how she looks “regal” and “beautiful” in the snap. One fan wrote: “This feels regal and peaceful. Beautiful photo!” READ MORE: Royal fan frenzy as Camilla speaks of new honour – ‘Powerful words’

Others claimed the snap shared similarities with the birthday portraits released for Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday. One called Beverly wrote “Copying Kate of course”, while another added “of course. She has to have a portrait like Catherine.” Other royal fans speculated that the snap may signal a career in politics for the Duchess, relating to her latest commentary on political issues including a message of support for Ukraine amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Moreover, Meghan also has ties with the United Nations as she has previously spoken at the UN Women’s conference in 2015, as she delivered an impassioned speech about being a “female advocate”. The Duchess spoke about the theme of gender inequality, and how women should empower one another “because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality”. She added: “It is just imperative: women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then, you know what, they need to create their own table. “We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women’s political participation.”





