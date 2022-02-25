Kate Middleton tour of Denmark has come to a close and she will return to the UK today. The Duchess of Cambridge’s style was universally praised – but how much did her wardrobe items cost?

Kate Middleton embarked on a royal visit to Denmark in her first solo foreign tour since 2011. She arrived in Denmark on Tuesday, February 22 to “focus on early years and childhood development, and to see how the Danish way of doing things works so well”.

The first stop on her visit was at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. For this visit, Kate wore a textured double-breasted blazer in red from Zara, which retails for £88.50. The blazer sold out in minutes following Kate’s re-wearing of the lush item.

She paired the blazer with a Me+Em frill collar cardigan in fresh white, which retails for £75.

These went with the Duchess’ Roland Mouret ‘axon’ wide-leg trousers in black, which cost a whopping £713.86.

She was seen carrying two separate bags during this first stop of the tour. The first bag was a small Aspinal of London black croc midi Mayfair bag, which retails for £539.11.

The Duchess was later seen carrying a black Smythson Panama tote bag, which costs a whopping £650.

Kate wore her staple Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps that cost £501.79.

She also paid tribute to the country she was visiting with her earrings, which featured gleaming pearls dangling from a gold hoop, and were from the Danish jewellery brand Maria Black. Kate’s ‘Cha Cha’ earrings in gold by Maria Black retail for £250.51.

The Duchess also wore a Monica Vinader pearl necklace in gold to perfectly match the earrings, which came to £265.

