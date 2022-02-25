Integrated communications consultancy Ruder Finn India has launched Web3 Connect. With a focus on upcoming sectors like Crypto, Metaverse, and NFT, the new service aims to assist and support brands with their storytelling, leveraging the firm’s wealth of knowledge in core and evolving technologies in the market.

Delivering comprehensive and integrated communications strategies, Web3 Connect brings impactful storytelling to brands to build points of resonance to help clients stand apart, across traditional and digital platforms. Additionally, it will also engage in proactive conversations with developers, regulatory bodies, enterprises, and governments to drive advocacy programmes and create an impact.

Speaking about the announcement, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn said, “Ruder Finn has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to disrupt the world of communication. We have always invested in sectors that allow us to push the envelope and redefine the boundaries of storytelling. With a strong portfolio of top brands and companies in the blockchain, NFT, and Fintech segments in India, and a 12-member team of experts, we are focused on mastering the craft of the digital realm and bringing alive the experience for customers today. Backed by a strong in-house team and industry consultants, who are blockchain and metaverse experts across corporate, brand, and digital mediums, we are certain that we will be able to guide our clients to help strategically navigate the Metaverse and beyond.”

