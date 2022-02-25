



Correspondents John Sparks and Mark Austin were reporting in Kharkiv and Kiev respectively with Mr Sparks noting he could hear missiles being fired and paused so the cameras could pick it up. Mr Austin intervened in the broadcast and said reports of gunfire was heard in Kyiv with Ukrainian troops rushing for shelter as sirens could be heard in the background. Mr Austin cut short the broadcast to take cover before being given the all-clear around 10 minutes later and showing footage of troops moving equipment and ammunition across the street.

Mr Sparks reported from Kharkiv but was interrupted as missiles could be heard exploding loudly in the background. He paused to allow the microphones to pick up as he became worried about his safety. He told Sky News: “[Kharkiv] was like any other city now it’s completely deserted. “Couple of cars trying to negotiate the snow, if a reminder were necessary that this city is in the process of being encircled by Russian troops…

“This serves as an excellent reminder of that, it is still going on, it is like this drumbeat of war.” Mr Austin intervened and Kiev was hearing sirens seeing troops move across the city streets. He said: “We are going to let John Sparks go, here in Kiev the sirens are going off, we have seen troops running across the square here. “A lot of people moving quite quickly, certainly a lot of troops, they saw them with boxes of ammunition…

Many online praised the bravery of the two reporters who were broadcasting in the thick of the conflict. @Mikebroderick33 wrote: “Thanks to John Sparks and Mark Austin for reporting during an air raid in Kiev just now. “I’m glad they’ve gone off ait to seek safety.” @Arthurshackle added: “Mark Austin masterclass on #skynews. Speaking from Kiev in Ukraine acting as anchorman bringing in news from around the world.” @rachlove31 said: “The live reporting from Mark Austin and the other correspondents in Ukraine just now on Sky News was terrifying. “Those reporters, civilians and Ukrainian fighters are so brave. How can this be happening in 2022?!”





