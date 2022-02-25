



Sporting Club Special Events announced today the return of the popular Movies at the Park series at Children’s Mercy Park in conjunction with their annual Egg Scramble Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 12 and will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a showing of Peter Rabbit 2 on the venue video boards, followed by an Easter egg hunt around the stadium at 1:30 p.m. Children 12 and under are encouraged to bring their Easter Baskets and will be able to redeem the eggs for Easter themed prizes in addition to the chance to take a picture with the Easter bunny.

A pre-purchased ticket must be bought for the Easter egg hunt but admission to the movie is free and available to all ages. Tickets for the egg scramble are $20 per child. City Foods & Events concessions will be available for purchase as well.

Registration for Movies at the Park and Egg Scramble will be available online at SeatGeek.com later today. All attendees must have a ticket for entry. Those participating in the Egg Scramble will receive a wristband upon entry.

About Sporting Club Special Events

Established in 2020, Sporting Club Special Events (SCSE) is a division of Sporting Kansas City that promotes, plans and executes community experiences at Children’s Mercy Park and throughout the greater Kansas City area. SCSE is an experiential events company built by a diverse group of hospitality and operations professionals who hold a shared belief in the power of experiences and connecting people. Focusing on thinking outside the “bowl,” SCSE events are tailored to utilize all the world-class amenities and spaces at Children’s Mercy Park with festivals, dinner series, concerts, community programs and more. Our mission is to create lasting memories for all attendees with a focus on best-in-class products, amazing service, perfect presentation and great storytelling.





