A quarter said they don’t get any time to take quick walks during the day, while 19 percent reckon their day is always too busy to take a break.

More than one in five (22 percent) admitted to only experiencing one hour outside per day, with 69 percent claiming their mood is affected negatively.

In addition, most individuals identify with having “less get up and go” in the darker months (59 percent) and feeling more tired and drained (57 percent), with one in three (32 percent) feeling they achieve less.

More than a third (37 percent) said low motivation gets in the way of them looking after themselves, whilst 28 percent felt their mood affected their selfcare, and one in four blamed a lack of time for not being more active.

AXA Health, which commissioned the research, teamed up with celebrity broadcaster Jo Whiley to show the nation how short bursts of activity can make a positive impact on our physical and mental health.

Jo Whiley said: “It seems the same for a lot of people, that when the skies are brighter and days are longer, it puts us in a better mood.

“It’s important to keep on top of your health and wellbeing, even if you’re not feeling quite up to it, and a few short minutes doing something active or being outside can really help.

“A couple of star jumps while the kettle boils or belting out your favourite ballad while hoovering can do wonders for your physical and mental health.”