In Season 1, Episode 3, “No Good Horses,” Jamie and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) take their angry and bitter sibling relationship to the next level when the anniversary of their mother’s death cause tensions to rise. With their emotions at an all-time high, the two get into an aggressive argument, and Jamie proceeds to blame Beth for their mother’s death. Beth reacts to this by repeatedly hitting Jamie in a tearful rage, calling him awful things, and yelling at him. Jamie’s reaction to Beth’s outburst isn’t good, and in order to get her to stop, he hits her.

While it’s more than apparent that the two siblings have a relationship that is far less than ideal, and viewers who have kept up with the series until recently know why, the physical confrontation between them is a hard-to-watch moment that takes place very early on in the series. As far as Season 1 goes, this is the most unsettling scene for Jamie in “Yellowstone.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.