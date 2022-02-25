The POPS rocks out to the hits of The Beatles with special guest Echo Kid at the Independence Visitor Center on March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, on the South Terrace at the Independence Visitor Center.

Local rock group Echo Kid will perform the set list from the The Beatles’ 1969 rooftop concert in its original order, followed by more from the Let It Be album.

The original rooftop concert took place in January of 1969, while The Beatles were recording Let It Be. The pop-up was intended to be a publicity stunt, but it turned out to be the last time The Beatles performed together publicly. It was the only time songs from Let It Be were performed live by the band.

For the second set, Echo Kid will perform a selection of the fab four’s greatest hits for a Beatles dance party. The event will feature light refreshments and the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a pair of tickets to POPS Rocks Let it Be on Friday, March 11th.

As part of the Independence Visitor Center and Independence National Historical Park’s health and safety guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The band released Let It Be in 1970, eight months after the release of Abbey Road and one month after the group famously broke up. The rooftop performance reentered the mainstream with The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+, which shows the rehearsals and recording process from Let It Be. In January 2021, the rooftop concert was released for the first time on music streaming platforms.

This event celebrates the upcoming POPS Rocks Let it Be, running March 11, 12 and 13, 2022 at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Original rooftop concert repertoire:

Get Back

Don’t Let Me Down

I’ve Got a Feeling

One After 909

Dig a Pony

More details at https://www.phillypops.org/concerts-events/pops-rocks-rooftop

The Philly POPS goes across the universe for a night celebrating The Beatles’ final release in POPS Rocks: Let it Be March 11-13, 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, the full Philly POPS orchestra, and guest artists Classical Mystery Tour, previously featured in 2019’s POPS Rocks Abbey Road and 2017’s Sgt Pepper Celebration, will highlight favorites from Let It Be, including “The Long and Winding Road,” “Across the Universe” and more, 52 years after the album’s release. The performance will also feature hits from earlier Beatles albums, like “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yellow Submarine.”

Tickets start at $35 and are available at phillypops.org/letitbe. POPS Rocks Let it Be runs March 11, 12 and 13, 2021 at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. As part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Safe and Clean Commitment, guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and must wear masks while in the building.

The Philly POPS is partnered with Art-Reach for their ACCESS initiative. ACCESS cardholders can purchase tickets for the reduced price of $2 per ticket in person at the Academy of Music box office.

POPS Rocks Let It Be repertoire: