



According to local news outlet, inforesist, the Ukrainian president warned the “fate of the country” would be decided. According to the publication, Zelenskyy said: “This night will be harder than the day.

“Many cities of our state are under attack – Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkov. Our guys and girls in Donbas and southern Ukraine. Special attention to Kyiv. You can’t lose the capital.” He added: “The enemy will use all the forces at his disposal to break our resistance. “Vile, harsh and not human. That night they will storm Kyiv. We all need to understand what awaits us. Tonight we must endure! The fate of the country is decided now.”

The President urged his citizens to do whatever they could to stop the advancing Russian forces. He asked them to cover up signs and burn enemy vehicles. He said he believed in the Ukrainian military and that the country’s prayers are with them. READ MORE: Terror in their eyes should shame us all, says CAROLE MALONE

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko also made a statement about the dire situation his city is facing. His words were published on inforesist, saying: “The situation now for Kyiv is, without exaggeration, threatening. “The next night, by morning, will be very difficult. Russian troops are close to the capital. “The military and law enforcement officers in the city are neutralised by sabotage groups.” According to the website, bridges in the city have been taken under special control and are being guarded by the army.





