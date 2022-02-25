Toronto International Film Festival to reintroduce more in-person events this fall | CBC News

The Toronto International Film Festival says it is planning to bring back more in-person events this fall, including public screenings, an opening night party, networking opportunities and an awards gala.

TIFF organizers say the 47th edition will feature 11 days of screenings and events from Sept. 8 to 18.

They say that includes networking and celebratory gatherings that were curtailed or scrapped during the past two pandemic-constrained festivals.

Organizers touted the return of in-person film screenings, the opening night party, the industry conference, filmmaker dinners, industry networking events, press and programmers events and the TIFF Tribute Awards gala.

TIFF says the health and safety of staff, volunteers, guests and audiences “remains at the forefront of TIFF’s planning” and that the festival will continue to follow provincial COVID-19 protocols.

New additions to programming team

Jason Ryle, an Anishinaabe producer and former head of the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, will assume the role of international programmer, Indigenous cinema at TIFF in 2022. (Dominic Chan/imagineNATIVE)

TIFF also said five film curators are joining its programming team, including the former head of the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in a new role selecting Indigenous-made films from around the world.

Jason Ryle, an Anishinaabe producer and arts consultant from Lake St. Martin, Man., takes the title of international programmer, Indigenous cinema at TIFF.

TIFF said in a release Thursday that more details about the festival will be announced in the coming months.



