TOWIE stars Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou have gotten engaged.

The couple have been together for eight years and share baby son Brody together, finally deciding to make things official during a sun-soaked trip to Mexico.

The adorable couple shared the same stunning images of their romantic moment, as 29 year old Tommy joked he finally “got the job done” after nearly a decade with his love.

“Now stop asking me when I’m gonna do it,” the reality TV star added cheekily.

Mum-of-one Georgia, 30, could barely contain her excitement over the news, as she told followers: “OF COURSE I SAID YES.”



In the snaps, fans could see how Tommy had created an incredible semi-circle display of roses and and candles for the love of his life, as they enjoyed a stunning sunset on the beach.

Tommy wore a matching casual black T-shirt and shorts for his big moment, while Georgia had opted for a white halter neck top and turquoise skirt.

The pair posed under a a hut-like structure that was decorated with lamps all around, and the loved-up couple couldn’t stop smiling as they basked in their happy news.

The moment Tommy asked his new wife-to-be he also leaned in and asked permission from his son too.



Georgia showed off her gorgeous long blonde locks as they billowed in the wind, and she showed off her dewy complexion and subtle makeup for the occasion.

She accessorised her look with a watch, hoop earrings, and her brand new sparkling engagement ring.

Friends of the couple flocked to the comments to share their joy at the news, as fellow TOWIE star Yasmin Oukhellou gushed: “Oh my god I’m crying love you and so happy for you both.”

“Omg congratulations guys!! IM SO EXCITED FOR YOUS,” Demi Sims exclaimed.



Stacey Solomon also joined in the celebrations as she commented: “Omg congratulations xxx love uuuu,” followed by “Congratulations yous two this is amazing news,” from Chloe Ross.

Jessica Wright then added: “Omg amazing congratulations lovely !!!!!!”

The reality TV favourites first started dating back in 2014.

Seven years later, the couple announced the birth of their first child with a sweet post last May.

Overwhelmed with love for her adorable new tot and their gorgeous new family, Georgia told Tommy at the time she didn’t think she could love him any more than she “did already”, adding: “You are the best x.”