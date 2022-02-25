UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that it does not matter what steps we took to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine as Putin has been set on invasion for “over a year”.

He told Sky News: “I wrote an article in January that President Putin was beyond this type of persuasion. President Putin, I said and got criticised at the time, there was a whiff of Munich about President Putin.

“It wasn’t the bit about appeasement I was referring to, I was referring that in … Munich in 1938 Adolf Hitler all along had a plan to invade parts of Europe and all the diplomacy was about a straw man sort of attempt by him to buy time.

“Putin has been set on this for many, many months and certainly over a year, and I think that’s why, you know, it doesn’t matter how much effort we made – and we all made unbelievable amounts of effort, we saw President Macron go, my Prime Minister regularly spoke to Putin – didn’t matter.

“As we’re seeing today, it’s not about the Donbas, it’s not about a minority, it is about a greed to subsume Ukraine into the Russian Federation, or indeed for President Putin to land-grab.”