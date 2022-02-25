Technology Updated 48 mins ago (GMT+8)

· EqualOcean

Recently, Web3 infrastructure provider “infstones” announced the completion of round B financing of US $33 million, with the participation of SIG Haina Asia, dragonfly capital, Qiming venture capital, dhvc, maxce capital, a & T capital and value Internet Fund. This round of financing funds will be used to develop Web3 infrastructure platform. In addition, infstones plans to triple its team size this year and expand the number of blockchain agreements it supports to hundreds.