Love is Blind season two aired its final batch of episodes this week (February 25) on Netflix. Fans will be pleased to hear a reunion TV special will drop on March 4, when they will be updated on everyone’s progress. Here’s all you need to know about which couples are still together following the finale.
Who is still together from Love is Blind season 2?
Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones
It was always love at first sight for Iyanna and Jarette and they were excited to start the rest of their journey together.
Iyanna told viewers this was just the beginning, adding: “We have so much more to do. But oh my god, this is a great start.”
Both stars are on Instagram and they still follow each other to this day, with many fans hoping they are still together.
They have not confirmed either way but viewers will find out soon in the reunion.
Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez
Mallory and Sal also decided to call off the wedding, with Sal saying he needed more time to think.
Mallory said she could tell her partner was not 100 per cent sure, but the pair decided to go on a date outside of the show.
They have not been seen together since but there is a chance they have been out as friends.
Still, the likelihood of them being a romantic couple is looking slim.
Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams
The pair left the experiment in episode six so there is no doubt they have continued to go their separate ways.
In fact, Kyle confirmed on Instagram they had not seen each other since.
He concluded: “No matter the outcome, this special bond I share with Shaina will be forever kept in mind, until the end of time.”
The reunion should clear up who has continued to maintain their romantic relationship.
Love is Blind season 2 is on Netflix now. A reunion episode will air on March 4.