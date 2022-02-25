Every year, motorists must set up an MOT with their local garage to ensure their car is safe to be on the roads. This is a legal requirement, and failure to have a valid MOT, you could be fined up to £2,500, as well as receive a driving ban and three penalty points.
However, before going for an MOT, it is good to make sure you understand the test requirements.
According to experts from Goodbye Car, there are some key questions Britons continue to ask when MOT season rolls around.
Here are five commonly asked questions regarding MOTs
When is my MOT due?
Every vehicle that is over three years old must have a current MOT test certificate.
This must be renewed annually.
Mark Royal, operations manager at Goodbye Car, said: “To find out if the MOT is due on your car, you can use the Gov.uk MOT Status Checker where you can enter your vehicle’s registration plate number.
“If your car is new, you’ll need to get an MOT test done before the third anniversary of its registration.”
How do I book an MOT?
Before booking, make sure you are choosing an approved MOT test centre.
Mr Royal said: “Only centres that show the blue sign with three white triangles are able to carry out an MOT.”
There are over 600 approached centres in the UK.
These can be booked online or over the phone.
Why did I fail my MOT?
According to Gov.uk, an MOT failure is usually if the test result lists “dangerous” or “major” problems with your vehicle.
The Government advise adds: “You might not be allowed to drive until you fix the problems.”
According to Mr Royal, two common components that can lead to a failed MOT are a broken airbag light or engine management light.
These are two frequently searched for failures, according to GoodbyeCar’s research.
Mr Royal said: “The airbags will be checked during the MOT test, and if the airbag warning light is on then it is considered a major reason for the testers to fail your MOT, as it is a direct threat to your safety.
“The problem will need to be repaired before your vehicle can pass.
“The engine management light being on after the engine has been started is also a reason to fail your MOT, as it is now considered to be a major fault.
“The issue will need to be investigated and repaired before the MOT can be passed.”