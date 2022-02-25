However, before going for an MOT, it is good to make sure you understand the test requirements.

According to experts from Goodbye Car, there are some key questions Britons continue to ask when MOT season rolls around.

Here are five commonly asked questions regarding MOTs

When is my MOT due?

Every vehicle that is over three years old must have a current MOT test certificate.

This must be renewed annually.

Mark Royal, operations manager at Goodbye Car, said: “To find out if the MOT is due on your car, you can use the Gov.uk MOT Status Checker where you can enter your vehicle’s registration plate number.

“If your car is new, you’ll need to get an MOT test done before the third anniversary of its registration.”

