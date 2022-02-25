The coronavirus booster vaccine rate in the UK is continuing to rise, with 38,112,342 people having received a booster or third dose according to Gov.uk data. Like all medicines, the vaccine carries the risk of some side effects.

According to Cleveland Clinic, this is due to a response from your immune system.

Diagnostic radiologist Laura Dean, MD, said: “The whole point of the vaccine is to get your immune system to mount a response to whatever the vaccine agent is.”

Lymph nodes or lymph glands are small lumps of tissue which appear throughout the body.

They act to help in the fight against infections and also play an important role in generating immunity via vaccines.