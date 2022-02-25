



Xur is setting up shop once again in Destiny 2, with Guardians having to track down the new location the merchant is in today. At around 5pm UK time Xur will be back in Destiny 2, tempting players to trade their Legendary Shards for some new Exotics. Last time around Xur was at the EDZ in the Winding Cove location, with the Exotics on offer being the Trinity Ghoul, Astrocyte Verse, Citan’s Ramparts and Graviton Forfeit.

Once Xur’s location in Destiny 2 is discovered Express.co.uk will update this article. The return of Xur comes just a few days after the highly anticipated Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2. And in the most recent This Week at Bungie post the Destiny makers spoke about the Witch Queen launch. The studio, which is being acquired by Sony, said: “The Witch Queen is now out and Guardians all around the world are charging into the next chapter of the Destiny universe. For the most part, queues were relatively short-lived, bugs were limited (knock on wood), and good times could be seen from a mile away as we watched reactions from those in the community dive in feet-first into Savathûn’s Throne World for the very first time.

“From the excitement over the Legendary Mode campaign to exploring the incredible potential of creating one’s own perfected arsenal, there is more to the beginning of this next step into the Destiny-verse than many were anticipating. And that’s not even diving into the post-campaign goodness like even more quests after you’re done crushing Hive Ghosts with your bare hands (a moment of silence, please). “To say that the team is proud would be a massive understatement, but it wouldn’t mean anything without you. Because of that, we just wanted to say a big ‘ol “thanks” to every single Destiny 2 player out there. Whether you’re an old vet like us or a Blueberry just diving in to see why everyone is screaming, “ah, worm!” you are what makes this game what it is today, and you push us to keep challenging what it means to be a Guardian. Here’s to you, and we can’t wait to see what you all think of what’s next. You think you know, but you have no idea.”





