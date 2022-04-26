Addressing the potential name change, Zoe was quizzed on whether she would welcome officially becoming a Dingle.

“No! I’ve had this conversation, I’m absolutely fuming, I don’t want Rhona to become a Dingle,” she cheekily admitted.

“I don’t know if it’s because Jeff’s a Dingle in the show so I’m a bit like, ‘No, that’s too close. I don’t want to have the same surname as his character in the show.'”

Zoe added that if she were to wed Marlon on the programme she would prefer to keep the surname Goskirk as she will avoid having to “drink out of a welly”.