The Star Wars franchise might be stalled when it comes to the film side of things, but projects are rolling out of Lucasfilm at a clip that’s unprecedented from the past decades. The arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi will further deepen the library of Star Wars TV shows, so then what’s happening with movies set in a galaxy far, far away. Sure, there are projects in development, but one might wonder when the next great Star Wars trilogy will arrive?

That answer to that is unclear right now, but with little news on when to expect the next Star Wars trilogy, I can’t help but think that it’s not a bad thing to continue holding off. Star Wars seems to be moving away from the planned trilogy format it leaned on for The Skywalker Saga, and I absolutely believe that’s something the franchise should keep doing.

I’ve held the opinion for years that Star Wars television is the preferred medium for telling big stories in this franchise, but not everyone is willing to jump in and watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels or even Star Wars: The Bad Batch (all available to binge with a Disney+ subscription ). As acclaimed and well-loved as those projects are, not everyone may want to hunker down and watch an animated series, especially one that’s several seasons long. It’s nothing for any fan to be ashamed of, though I would heavily implore anyone who feels that way to reconsider.

It seems that Star Wars’ live-action shows scratch an itch for everyone though. The Mandalorian had a dynamite two seasons (with a third one on the way), and while reception to The Book of Boba Fett was mixed, I think the point here still stands. Star Wars stories are packed with lore, lots of questions and references to other works. These are the kind of things that naturally lend themselves to storytelling on television, which can allow for a lot of content to be spaced out over the course of a season.

It’s something that is presumably more difficult in Star Wars movies. Just to use the newest trilogy, as an example, The Rise of Skywalker had so much to conclude in its final chapter that one of the biggest plot points, the Emperor’s resurrection, happened entirely off-screen. What’s more, even the bigger questions that fans expected to be answered arrived in interviews outside of the movie, or even in the Rise of Skywalker novelizations . There isn’t enough time in a movie to answer every question the audience may have, and that can be a problem for many Star Wars fans. That’s not to say films should burden themselves to answer every single question, but when the final film in the Sequel Trilogy couldn’t answer some of the biggest questions in its allotted runtime, it’s hard to argue it’s the preferred medium over television for long-term storytelling.