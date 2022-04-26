Winners of the 2022 AR Future Projects awards announced, celebrating exemplary unbuilt works

The Architectural Review has unveiled the winners of the 2022 AR Future Projects awards. Launched in 2002, the initiative recognizes unbuilt or under-construction projects with a “potential for positive contribution to communities, neighborhoods, and urban landscapes around the world.”

The overall winner of the 2022 edition was the Norwegian project LAX Laksevåg. The scheme, which also won the Regeneration and Master-planning category, was designed by Haptic Architects, Gort Scott, Morris+Company, Turner Works and Vill. Meanwhile, Valentino Architects were highly commended for their Ħal-Caprat Care Village, Żebbuġ, Malta, as well as winning in the Community and Civic category, while Haptic Architects with Rambøll were commended for Vaterlandseteren, Oslo, Norway, which won the Tall Buildings category.

The 2022 iteration also saw the awarding of two new categories, recognizing student projects and unsuccessful competition entries. “There is much to learn both from speculative proposals imagined at architecture school, and from work dismissed in other circumstances,” said the Architectural Review, whose editorial team selected winners for the two prizes.

Below we have rounded up the winners for the 2022 edition. You can compare this year’s selection against previous winners by reviewing our past coverage of the AR Future Projects awards here.

Overall winner + Regeneration and Master-planning winner (cover image)

LAX Laksevåg, Bergen, Norway by Haptic Architects, Gort Scott, Morris+Company, Turner Works and Vill for Municipality of Bergen



Highly commended + Community and Civic winner

Ħal-Caprat Care Village, Żebbuġ, Malta by Valentino Architects for Jean Borg