Winners of the 2022 AR Future Projects awards announced, celebrating exemplary unbuilt works

LAX Laksevåg, Bergen, Norway by Haptic Architects, Gort Scott, Morris+Company, Turner Works and Vill for Municipality of Bergen

The Architectural Review has unveiled the winners of the 2022 AR Future Projects awards. Launched in 2002, the initiative recognizes unbuilt or under-construction projects with a “potential for positive contribution to communities, neighborhoods, and urban landscapes around the world.”

The overall winner of the 2022 edition was the Norwegian project LAX Laksevåg. The scheme, which also won the Regeneration and Master-planning category, was designed by Haptic Architects, Gort Scott, Morris+Company, Turner Works and Vill. Meanwhile, Valentino Architects were highly commended for their Ħal-Caprat Care Village, Żebbuġ, Malta, as well as winning in the Community and Civic category, while Haptic Architects with Rambøll were commended for Vaterlandseteren, Oslo, Norway, which won the Tall Buildings category.

The 2022 iteration also saw the awarding of two new categories, recognizing student projects and unsuccessful competition entries. “There is much to learn both from speculative proposals imagined at architecture school, and from work dismissed in other circumstances,” said the Architectural Review, whose editorial team selected winners for the two prizes.

Below we have rounded up the winners for the 2022 edition. You can compare this year’s selection against previous winners by reviewing our past coverage of the AR Future Projects awards here.

Overall winner + Regeneration and Master-planning winner (cover image)

LAX Laksevåg, Bergen, Norway by Haptic Architects, Gort Scott, Morris+Company, Turner Works and Vill for Municipality of Bergen

Highly commended + Community and Civic winner

Ħal-Caprat Care Village, Żebbuġ, Malta by Valentino Architects for Jean Borg


Commended + Tall buildings winner

Vaterlandseteren, Oslo, Norway by Haptic Architects with Rambøll


Commercial Mixed-use winner

Platform Billerberg, Inning am Ammersee, Germany by Muck Petzet Architekten for Euroboden Architekturkultur


Cultural Regeneration winner

Satsang Hall, Dharampur, India by Serie Architects for Shrimad Rajchandra Mission


Hotels and Leisure winner

Hotel Indigo Lake Xianghu, Hangzhou, China by GOA (Group of Architects) for Wanxiang Group


Vaux, Sunderland, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects and MawsonKerr Architects for Sunderland City Council

Noida International Airport, Jewar, India by Haptic Architects, Grimshaw, Nordic – Office of Architecture, Assystem Stup for YIAPL (Yamuna Intl Airport)

New and Old winner

Sunac Wuhan 1890, Wuhan, China by Aedas for Sunac China Holdings


Offices winner

The Black & White Building, London, UK by Waugh Thistleton Architects for The Office Group


Retail winner

Wuhan CityLane, Wuhan, China by 5+design for Sino-Ocean Group


Student winner

Elliot Nash for Forgetting Whitehall; Casting Blackhall


Unsuccessful Competition winner

Haptic Architects and Sweco Norge for Museum at Domkirkeodden, Hamar, Norway.


