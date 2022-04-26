Ronnie O’Sullivan is playing the first session of his World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Stephen Maguire this morning as he looks to take one step closer to landing a record-equalling seventh title. O’Sullivan was in scintillating form on Friday as he racked-up a 12-4 lead over Mark Allen in their round of 16 match at the Crucible, before cementing victory courtesy of one final frame on Saturday.

O’Sullivan set two records as he dispatched Allen as he became the first player to reach 20 World Snooker Championship quarter-finals and the first player to win 71 matches at the tournament. And the Rocket is the strong favourite to lift the trophy once again.

O’Sullivan went into the tournament in fine form after returning to the top of the world rankings. And his snooker dominance certainly doesn’t appear to be on the wane at the age of 46.

But, in Maguire, O’Sullivan faces a tricky opponent and will need to produce more magic if he is to overcome the Scot. Maguire withstood a fightback from UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last 16 to win the match 13-9, despite deciding to borrow a friend’s cue for the match.

Round Two Results

Mark Selby (1) 10-13 Yan Bingtao (16)

Jackson Page 3-13 Mark Williams (8)

Kyren Wilson (5) 9-13 Stuart Bingham (12)

Anthony McGill (13) 11-13 Judd Trump (4)

Neil Robertson (3) 12-13 Jack Lisowski (14)

Noppon Saengkham 7-13 John Higgins (6)

Zhao Xintong (7) 9-13 Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) 4-13 Ronnie O’Sullivan (2)

Round One Results

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) 10-8 Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) 10-7 Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) 10-4 Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) 10-8 Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) 5-10 Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) 10-7 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert



