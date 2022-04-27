“I’m going to rest for a little bit.”

After more than a decade of memorable screen and stage performances that won Andrew Garfield popular and critical praise, the two-time Oscar nominee said he’s taking a break from acting.


“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” he explained in a new interview with Variety, which came on the heels of a particularly busy season for his career.


In addition to Andrew’s viral cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he starred in two acclaimed films just last year, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick… Boom!. The latter earned him his second Academy Award nomination.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while,” added Andrew, who’s now starring in the FX miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. “Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.”


“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”


An understandable sentiment, to say the least. We’ll miss seeing him, though!



