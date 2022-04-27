Camilla looked ravishing this evening as she stepped out for her latest royal engagement. The Duchess met with members of the National Theatre in London for the first time since becoming royal patron.

The 74-year-old looked “beautiful”, according to royal fans, in a dark grey skirt suit and a blue silk scarf.

Camilla wore a dark grey jacket with long sleeves and buttons, decorated with subtle white pinstripes.

Her skirt, which was slightly pleated at the hem in a peplum-style, matched the jacket.

Camilla paired this skirt suit with black tights and shiny black court shoes.

As for accessories, she donned a silver brooch in a shape of a star and studded with diamonds.

She also wore a pair of dangling pearl earrings.

