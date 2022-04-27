Piatti is the favourite to take on a coaching role in Raducanu’s team after the 19-year-old announced she would “transition to a new training model” after parting ways with Torben Beltz after five months. She was first spotted training at the Italian’s academy a few weeks ago but her management dispelled rumours that she would be hiring him, as Raducanu competed in Stuttgart with Beltz by her side.

But less than a week after making it to the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the world No 11 confirmed she was no longer working with Beltz and Piatti has since emerged as the frontrunner to replace him. Now, Raducanu has been told she will be hiring one of the very best as former pro-turned-pundit Barry Cowan told Sky Sports: “In my opinion, he is one of the very best coaches in the sport.”

Piatti recently split with ATP world No 12 Jannik Sinner, and Cowan urged Raducanu to sign him on while he was still available. “I’ve been saying that consistently,” he continued. “He is the one if you can get, I would go and get him, because not only is his tennis knowledge incredible, he has the experience of being able to develop players and the job he did with Jannik Sinner was nothing short of remarkable.”

