The fire started on Wednesday morning, at around 5:30 am, but crews still remain on the scene. Residents in the area are warned by authorities to stay away from the scene, remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed, due to fears of the toxicity of the smoke. The fire is sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Initially, the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the smoke is “significant” and advised citizens to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The service said they were called to the landfill site in Compton Bassett, near Calne at 5.05am this morning, following reports of a large waste fire.

Approximately 40 firefighters rushed on the scene and are still operating throughout the day to put the fire under control.

The service said that fire crews were mobilised from Calne, Devizes (two), Chippenham (two), Melksham and Trowbridge along with the Environmental Protection Unit from Gillingham, two water carriers from Wilton and Pewsey and the Command Support Unit from Stratton.

On arrival, the firefighters found approximately 40,000 tonnes of low-grade clinical waste and general household waste involved in fire.

Moreover, the flames had wrapped an additional 2,000 tonnes of tyre bales.

The service said that a “significant” smoke plume was heading towards the south of Calne.

The announcement read: “Firefighters are making good progress by working alongside the site contractors to smother the fire with soil.”

By 9 am, most vehicles left the scene since the incident had been scaled out, the service said.

Three fire engines and one water carrier were left behind to continue in the operation.

Group Manager Karen Adams said: “We are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke in the area.

“As this fire will be ongoing for a number of hours we will update the public with any concerns regarding the smoke should they arise.”