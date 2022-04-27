



Princess Beatrice, 33, has travelled to Sweden with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple met with Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife, Princess Sofia. The British royals are there for the World Dyslexia Assembly.

Both Prince Carl and Princess Beatrice have been vocal about their struggles with dyslexia. The British Princess is stunning in a Zimmermann whitewave tiered dress in a navy poppy floral print. The dress is a repeat wear for Beatrice, which costs a whopping £656. She paired this dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo Romy 100 black suede pumps. READ MORE: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘classic with a smidge of dramatic’

The shoes are again a repeat wear for Beatrice, which cost a sensational £550. Royal watchers were ecstatic at Beatrice flying over to meet the Swedish royals. Instagram user @muddy_boots_4 wrote: “The new fab four look amazing!” Royal watcher @styledbybklyn commented: “I love this dress on her!” DON’T MISS:

It affects the way that people read and write. Beatrice was joined at the launch by Richard Branson, as well as Carl and Sofia. Prince Carl Philip said: “Through the Prince Couple’s Foundation, Princess Sofia and I wish to do our part to contribute to an inclusive society; a society that enables each individual to reach their full potential. “Our wish is that the Assembly contributes to new conversations, new collaborations and new solutions that contribute to supporting every child and youth in being themselves.”

Related







