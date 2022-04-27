Living costs are rising in retirement, and although the state pension has increased this year, inflation has eaten away at purchasing power. However, how far retirement cash will stretch could impact people differently depending on numerous factors.

One of these could be the location in which a person lives in the UK, as a study has found the cheapest and most expensive places to retire this year.

London, Brighton and Reading have been found to be the most costly places to spend later life, according to NerdWallet.

Conversely, it is cheapest to retire in Hull, Aberdeen and Belfast according to the study.

The findings showed Londoners are likely to have none of their pension left after paying for their living costs.

