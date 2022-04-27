Stephanie Eileen Thompson
Stephanie Eileen Thompson passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2022. She was 70 years old. Stephanie was born June 21, 1951, at Ross Hospital to her loving parents, Erin and Jerry Thompson.
Stephanie had a large extended family and network of friends who cherished and understood her. According to our mother, when she learned to walk, she did not stop; it was go, go, go, and she was fast! She loved a good laugh; she especially loved to be teased by her brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and family friends. When Frank Sabbatini or her Uncle Tim threatened to “sit on her,” she would howl with glee and run away, hoping it would all happen again. Stephanie was into music and dance, especially rock and roll and the Beatles.
At age four, Stephanie attended Cedars Developmental School in Ross and was called “the baby” as the youngest student at the time. There was always hope for Steph, and as she journeyed through life, she lived in different residences for the developmentally disabled. Her fondest memories were visits at school from her grandparents, the O’Donoghues and the Thompsons, going to see the farm animals, trips home for a swim party and barbecue, summer camping at Richardson Grove, visits to Butte Meadows and Chico, and spending as long as she could in the pool, always the last one out. Outings to McDonalds for hamburgers and fries were a special time for her nieces and nephews to share with Steph. She spent her last years at St. Francis Home in San Bruno.
Stephanie’s developmental disability may have been a struggle and a hardship for her parents and family but anyone who came in to contact with her quickly learned what a wonderful gift she was to all of us. Stephanie taught us the value of being completely authentic, genuine, and child-like. She also taught us compassion, empathy, and how to be accepting of those different from us. Anyone lucky enough to have had Stephanie in their life is, in some way, a better person for the experience.
Stephanie was the oldest of eight children. She is predeceased by her mother, Erin, and brother, Stephen Thompson. She is survived by her father Jerry, siblings Tim (Molly), Sally Merz (John), Beth Sasan (Tim), Dennis (Nancy), Paul (Kathleen), and Peter (Toni), sister in law, Debi , and 25 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the caregivers in Steph’s life who showed compassion, love, and cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cedars of Marin, POB 947, Ross, CA, 94957 or online: cedarslife.org
Assisted by Monte’s Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
Published by Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2022.
