Ronnie O’Sullivan was furious with himself after losing cue ball position during his match with John Higgins on Thursday and ended up slamming his cue against the floor. The Rocket is in action against the Scot in the Snooker World Championship semi-finals but allowed his frustrations to boil over after losing the first two frames.

O’Sullivan was 59-25 behind in the third frame when he potted a black. But his shot proved too heavy as the cue ball ran too far and left him with a tricky shot to pot the next red. And the 46-year-old was visibly enraged with himself as he scrunched up his face and thrashed his cue against the floor twice.

