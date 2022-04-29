New Year’s Eve, 1999. All of London is preparing to ring in the new millennium — or possibly cleaning out the contents of their bank accounts in fear of Y2K — but the Metropolitan Police has other things on its plate. In the East End of London, a local gang has been quietly amassing a formidable arsenal of weapons and are now preparing to storm one of the capital’s most elite high rises. Can you and your partner take them out before it’s too late?
RICO London is inspired by our love of action cinema — similarities to a certain beloved Christmas classic cannot be overlooked — and we wanted to recreate that same vibe in a game. Much like its predecessor, RICO, you and your partner kick in doors, assess the situation like the consummate professionals you are, and put down the bad guys. There’s a moment of slow motion that both lets players get a jump on the targets and gives that cinematic quality to the action. The cel-shaded art style works together with the effects to give that sense of being inside an action movie.
To enhance the buddy-cop movie feel, we designed it to be played cooperatively, but of course you can choose to go it alone maverick style as well. The levels are randomly generated so you will never experience the same fight twice. This alleviates the boredom of replaying levels where you already know every room and the likely position of every enemy.
Hidden amongst the crates of the Ronson Firm’s latest purchase from their Eastern European friends, are a pair of prototype weapons. These are exclusive to Xbox and can be found as players ascend the building via the usual upgrade path. Like other weapons in the game, each gun has a range of variants with unique names and skins. With an integral suppressor and hand-tuned balance, the Silex-9 is the ultimate high-value sidearm, while the latest experimental import from a secret weapon manufactory, the ACR Assault Rifle combines high-capacity magazines with a devastating rate of fire.
We are also pleased to include an exclusive play mode in the Xbox version of RICO London in which players can test themselves against a series of hand-authored challenges. Leaning into the game’s score attack mentality, the challenge mode offers a brand-new way of playing Rico London, either solo or co-op, where they earn a star rating based on their performance in the challenge against various additional sub objectives selected from a list of potential criteria such as surviving for a set amount of time, killing with headshots only, no use of syringes, and many more.
We sincerely hope you enjoy playing RICO London as much as we enjoyed creating it. Yippie Ki-yay, friends!
RICO London
Numskull Games
RICO London is a gang-busting, name-taking, explosive co-op shooter. Battle your way up the high-rise tower stacked with East End gangsters solo or with a partner. Crash through doors, dodge bullets and turn the weapons of the fallen into your personal arsenal. Do whatever it takes reach the top.
London, New Year’s Eve 1999. While everyone is getting ready to party the metropolitan police are working overtime. Detective Inspector Redfern finds herself at the scene of an emerging arms trade at the foot of a high-rise tower. Without the permission of her superiors or the support of backup, Redfern prepares to go kick off the millennium with a bang.
High-Rise, Higher Stakes. Ascend the dangerous gang infested tower, taking on tougher goons as you advance. The higher you get the higher the stakes.
High Calibre. The three magazines of 9mm you brought with you were never going to get you past the first floor. Chop and change from your ever-expanding arsenal to suit the task at hand as you defeat enemies along the way.
Perks of the Job. Customise your loadout with a series of performance enhancing perks and upgrades. Modify your skills as the night unfolds.
Double Trouble. It wouldn’t be a buddy cop shooter without a partner by your side. Call in a co-op ride-along, either local or online. It is all down to you (and your partner) to bring the whole lot of them down, in the only way you can… kicking doors and shooting bad guys!
• Arcade style game play
• Play through various game modes – Story (Easy), Classic (Medium), Hardcore (Hard), or Daily Play.
• Compelling storyline with exhilarating gameplay to match it
• Buddy cop co-op shooter, in local or online
• Defeat different enemy types to collect new weapons and expand your arsenal
• Rescue civilian hostages and get them to safety
• Many collectible weapson, traits and missions to locate and unlock
• Moment-to-moment action packed gameplay
• Battle your way through the towers many storeys.
• Watch the chaos unravel in slow motion
• Cell shaded, graphic-novel art style
