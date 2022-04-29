Activision’s in-game currency lets players purchase cosmetics for their characters, and we’ve got everything you need to know about CoD Points prices, how to buy them, and all the items you can spend them on.

Call of Duty offers a huge palette of extra goodies you can add to your game, requiring players to spend their own currency named CoD Points to acquire them.

CoD Points can be purchased using the menu systems in games like Vanguard or Warzone or through console marketplaces like the PS Store or Xbox Marketplace.

The gaming landscape has changed over the years with the incorporation of microtransactions and live-gaming services. Many games offer extra content – with cosmetics being a big proponent of this. With Vanguard and Warzone offering special Attack on Titan and Snoop Dogg skins as well as unique weapon Blueprints for popular weapons, it becomes easy to see why players would want to spend CoD Points.

CoD Points prices

There are different amounts and bundles you can opt for when buying CoD Points that are tailored to different needs.

Some players just need to top up their account with a few hundred points to get the latest bundle. Whereas others need a big restock with the intention of spending many points. The more points you want, the bigger the discounts grow.

Here are the different prices for the various CoD Points bundles:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

/ 500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

/ 1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.49

/ 2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

/ 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

/ 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £69.99

/ 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

/ 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

How to buy COD Points

You can be very flexible with how you buy COD Points as there are a few different ways to do so. To make sure you’re buying them for the right platform, just double-check with our guide on transferring COD Points across platforms.

There are four ways you can buy COD Points:

PC players can purchase CoD Points on the Battle.net website

PS4 & PS5 players can purchase CoD Points in the PS Store on their console, or on the PlayStation website

Xbox Series X, Series S, or One players can buy CoD Points on the Xbox Marketplace on their console, or the official Microsoft Store website

Select physical retailer’s stock vouchers and gift cards with a code that players can redeem for CoD Points.

Where to spend CoD Points

Spending your CoD Points is incredibly easy, with players able to purchase cosmetic bundles and Blueprints in the in-game store.

The stores are available in Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, so you can kit out your Operator regardless of your preferred title.

Do CoD Points carry over across games?

The good news is that your CoD Points will transfer across your Call of Duty games, as they are linked to your Activision account.

Players who will still have CoD Points in their account from Vanguard don’t need to worry, as they will automatically be in your account when Modern Warfare 2 releases.

What can I buy with COD Points?

Call of Duty’s currency is used to primarily buy two things: the Battle Pass for the current season and Bundles containing a variety of items.

Battle Pass

A Battle Pass is a paid Tier system that allows regular players to earn dozens of extra rewards and cosmetics for essentially playing the game.

Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are approaching Season 3 at the moment. Both titles are currently running in tandem with each other and share the same Battle Pass.

It features 100 Tiers for players to smash their way through the course of a season, and if players are committed enough, they can actually earn enough CoD Points, through leveling up the pass, to get the next one for free.

You’ll be able to buy the Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass via a couple of different methods on April 27, 2022:

Bundles

The other main content you can buy is a wide range of Bundles and Operator Bundles. These special bundles vary in price, and each comes with its own unique items.

The collectibles you can expect to find are Calling Cards, Emblems, Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Weapon Charms, and more.

Image credits: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Raven Software