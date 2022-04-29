Don’t see your team’s score? Have your coach email us with game results, stat leaders, and a coach’s quote to sports@news-press.com and sports@naplesnews.com.

Southwest Florida high school results from events played Thursday, April 28.

Class 1A-District 12 track

After another dominant showing at the Class 1A-District 12 track meet, First Baptist coach Ryan Mitchell and Lions brought out the brooms for the third straight year after winning the boys and girls titles.

Thursday’s meet marks the fifth consecutive district title win for the girls and third for the boys. Finishing with 168 points, the boys bested second-place SFCA (154), while the girls secured a 40-point victory over ECS (146).

“This team is all about helping each other,” Mitchell said. “They’re willing to do a little event here, a little event there, getting to eighth place, seventh place, just little points here and there from everybody on the team was how we were able to get the championship on both sides.”

Lions sprinter Jacob Panzarella was outstanding during Thursday’s meet at CSN. The USF signee took gold in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash while anchoring the 4×400 relay to end the afternoon, besting a team record by three seconds despite not having Andrew Fabela due to a hamstring injury.

“I was just reminiscing about how it’s been eight years now I’ve been a part of the program,” Mitchell said. “Every year this brings me to tears seeing how hard the kids work at the district meet to have their opportunity to move on to regionals.”

St. John Neumann saw two athletes sweep their events with Leah Martin-Gonzales taking home the gold in the long jump, 100-, and 300- hurdles, while Joshua Gulapa swept the field in the high jump, long jump, 100-, and 300-hurdles.

The Sentinels’ girls relay team secured gold with wins in the 4×100 and 4×400. Sophomore McKenzie Travis took first place in the 100-,200- and 400-meter races. Ava Povich set a personal record in the 1600 (5:10.24) for ECS along with a win in the 3200.

— Izubee Charles and Alex Martin

Boys

Team Scores

1. First Baptist 168; 2. SFCA 154; 3. CSN 90

Individual Results

100: 1. Jacob Panzarella, First Baptist, 11.05; 2. Johnny Crawford III, Moore Haven, 11.53; 3. Latrell Davis, First Baptist, 11.59; 200: 1. Jacob Panzarella, First Baptist, 21.91; 2. Johnny Crawford III, Moore Haven, 23.50; 3. Kameron Carrol, Gateway, 23.78; 400: 1. Jacob Panzarella, First Baptist, 50.87; 2. Darius Beauvoir, CSN, 52.27; 3. Cameron Miller, Gateway, 52.33; 800: 1. Jack Gifford, SFCA, 2:03.35; 2. Justin Losapio, SFCA, 2:04.74; 3. Charles Meagher, Canterbury, 2:05.18; 1600: 1. Hayden Tank, SFCA, 4; 2. Leo Borjorn, Donahue, 4:43.06; 3. Tyler Mastrangelo, CSN, 4:46.33; 3200: 1. Hayden Tank, SFCA, 10:08.64; 2. Tyler Mastrangelo, CSN, 10:27.31; 3. Leo Borjorn, Donahue, 10:36.77; 110h: 1. Joshua Gulapa, St. John Neumann, 15.12; 2: Devon Borg, Canterbury, 16.88; 3. Steven Callahan, SFCA, 16.96; 300h: 1. Joshua Gulapa, St. John Neumann, 40.66; 2. Steven Callahan, SFCA, 43.31; 3. Jose-Manuel Mejia Barbery, St. John Neumann, 43.41; 4x100: 1. First Baptist, 44.07; 2. SFCA, 45.311; 3. Canterbury, 45.317; 4×400: 1. First Baptist, 3:30.90; 2. SFCA, 3:35.70; 3. Gateway, 3:40.00; 4×800: 1. SFCA, 8:32.84; 2. CSN, 8:42.68; 3. ECS, 8:43.66