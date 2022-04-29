An astronomy presentation series founded by a collaboration of organizations interested in promoting scientific thinking to the young and young-at-heart through the study…
Geauga Skywatchers
May 2, 6:30 p.m. • Chardon
An astronomy presentation series founded by a collaboration of organizations interested in promoting scientific thinking to the young and young-at-heart through the study and practice of astronomy.
Everyday Earth Day
May 2, 7 p.m. • Bainbridge
See how easy eco-friendly can be with Rachel Regula, owner of Little Spark Refill Shop, who is on a mission to make sustainability fun and accessible.
Slow Movement Yoga
May 3, 10 a.m. • Bainbridge & Virtual
Join a local yoga instructor for this class focused on stretching, improving balance and strength, breathing techniques and relaxation.
Club Ink Writing Workshop
May 4, 6-8:30 p.m. • Chardon
Writers join with creators of all genres who are interested in critiquing work while sharing experiences, information and ideas. Both aspiring authors and seasoned veterans are welcome.
Book Discussion
May 4, 7 p.m. • Geauga West
Discuss “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter.
Film Discussion Club
May 5, 2-3 p.m. • Geauga West
Watch “Arsenic and Old Lace ” on one’s own and then join for a discussion. Place a hold online or call a local branch for assistance.
Teen Thursdays
May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3-4:30 p.m. • Bainbridge
Teens in grades 6-12 may drop in after school for a fun activity and snack with Mr. Eli. Registration is not required.
Teen and Tweens Night
May 5, 6-9 p.m. • Thompson
Youth in grades 5-12 may join for games, trivia, movies and pizza.
Geauga Shutterbugs
May 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. • Geauga West
Photography enthusiasts of all experience levels.
Mobile Memory Lab Orientation
May 6, 2 p.m. • Virtual
Use the Mobile Memory Lab to preserve memories. The lab is comprised of scanners, reel-to-reel film converter, vinyl recorder, microphones and software to convert analog materials to digital files.
Live Tour Italy
May 7, 10 a.m. to noon • Geauga West & Virtual
Watch a live online tour of the city of Florence, Italy, touching upon stories and historical events that made it one of the top tourist destinations in the world.
Library Lock-In
May 7, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. • Middlefield
Spend time at the library working on scrapbooking, needlework, genealogy or just reading a book.
G Scale Train Demonstrations
May 7, 12-2 p.m. • Thompson
Participate in one of six 20-minute hands-on sessions allowing participants to assist in setting up a fully functional G-scale train and track.
Meditation Monday
May 9, 7 p.m. • Virtual
Geauga County Library Foundation sponsors guided Chakra meditation for all ages and experience levels.
Genealogy Assistance
May 9, 10 a.m. to noon • Chardon
Experience personal genealogy assistance with a GCPL local and family history specialist.
Geauga Good Deeds
May 10, 6-8 p.m. • Middlefield
Founded in 2012 by Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Tim Grendell and the county recorder, the Good Deeds Program is a free informational program designed to inform individuals about how to hold their assets while living to avoid the cost and time associated with the probate court process later.
Yoga for Beginners
May 11, 10 a.m. • Bainbridge & Virtual
Join a local yoga instructor to practice routines with different poses.
D n’ D
May 11, 6-8 p.m. • Virtual
Teens in grades 7-12 may join for a two-hour tabletop campaign. No experience is required.
Beyond Cutting the Cable
May 14, noon • Chardon
Examine streaming television. Learn how to get the best bang for the buck, from free services to paid and premium services as well.
Line-Dance Party
May 15, 2 p.m. • Bainbridge
Learn the most popular party dances. Everyone is welcome.
