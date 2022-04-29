Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)

Even if it means changing your usual routine, you will do this to deal with sudden business or family demands. You will listen to what other people have to say but in the end you will make decisions based on how you see the situation.

Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)

A partner or friend is moody. You’re wondering whether you’ve done something to upset them. If you can look back on the past few weeks and know you haven’t acted any differently than normal when with them, you will know it isn’t you who’s the problem.