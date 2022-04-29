Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she’s not against the idea.

“It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d consider it,” said Pfeiffer.

It sounds like that wouldn’t make Michael Keaton, who played opposite Pfeiffer in that role n 1992’s “Batman Returns,” unhappy.

“She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous and just plain good,” he told the publication.