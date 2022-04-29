Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she’s not against the idea.

“It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d consider it,” said Pfeiffer.

It sounds like that wouldn’t make Michael Keaton, who played opposite Pfeiffer in that role n 1992’s “Batman Returns,” unhappy.

“She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous and just plain good,” he told the publication.

Pfeiffer is currently starring as Betty Ford in the Showtime series “The First Lady.”

And while her career may have seemed to have slowed down years ago, she said in the interview that she was simply focused on parenting her children with her writer and producer husband, David E. Kelley.

“I would start to hear that I had retired and I’d be like, ‘Wait, no,'” Pfeiffer said.

For the record, at the time of the interview she said she had not yet seen Zoë Kravitz’s as Catwoman in “The Batman” as Pfeiffer said she wasn’t yet comfortable enough to return to sitting in a movie theater due to the pandemic.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.