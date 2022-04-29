For biochemistry senior Celeste Marin, the summer internship — and the conferences — proved critical to discovering her dream job. While showcasing her research at an ABRCMS conference in 2020 (hosted virtually due to the pandemic), she met a representative from the renowned pharmaceutical company Eli Lily. She was invited to interview for an internship at the company.

She succeeded and was offered the internship. Yearning to get a taste of the industry side of research, she accepted — and found her calling.

“During the internship, I realized I really want to work in the pharmaceutical industry,” says Marin, who also won an award for her research at the 2021 ABRCMS conference. “I’m very interested in drug discovery or therapy. To me, that sense of discovery, of problem-solving, of being a scientist, that’s what I find the most fun in terms of the work that I’ve done.”

She decided to apply to pharmacology and biochemistry Ph.D. programs and was accepted into various institutions including the University of Pennsylvania, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Florida. She is graduating this week, and in the fall, she will begin her Ph.D. in biochemistry at Duke University.

She says MARC U*STAR’s emphasis on networking was a gamechanger for her, one that allowed her to find her career.

“Networking was something I was iffy about,” she says. “To introduce myself and my research, to go out of my way to do that, it seemed difficult before. Now that I’ve done it a few times, it’s easier to go network, to have those moments of connection.”

Making a difference

Thanks to the program, many Panthers like Marin and Ramos have gained connections, found career paths and landed crucial opportunities.

“Honestly, the MARC program has changed my life,” Ramos says. “The program provided me with the tools, confidence and support that I needed to succeed. It gave me the confidence to apply to top graduate programs.”

She applied and was accepted into MIT, Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, University of Central Florida, Johns Hopkins, Columbia and University of California, San Francisco.

“I would have never thought of applying to those programs if it wasn’t for the MARC program and [hearing about] previous fellows that have made it to those places,” Ramos says. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the MARC program.”