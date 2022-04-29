





Wigan’s Harry Smith, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust and Jai Field celebrate taking the lead late on

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of a jam-packed Friday night as the Super League season reaches Round 11…

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (7.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Daryl Powell’s side will be looking to back up a big win against the Huddersfield Giants as they face second-placed Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves recorded their sixth victory of the season against an in-form Giants side, whilst the Warriors managed to clinch a last-minute victory against the Salford Red Devils through some individual brilliance from Jai Field.

Warrington have won their last five meetings with their local rivals at their home ground.

Highlights of Warrington's clash with Huddersfield in the Super League.

Both teams have named unchanged squads, and George Williams could feature for the Wolves after missing three matches with an abdominal issue.

The Warriors are still without the injured Thomas Leuluai and Kai Pearce-Paul, with Sam Powell serving match two of his six-match ban.

For Wigan head coach Matt Peet the tie with the Wolves will provide an opportunity to implement some lessons from their close encounter with Salford in front of what is always a loud Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“We knew that was a tough encounter at the end of the Easter period,” says Peet.

“We feel that we learnt some lessons around our new combinations and we will tighten some things up there but on the whole I am pleased with the effort and desire and we are just looking to build the cohesion.

Jai Field got his ninth Super League try of the season in style with an outstanding solo effort against Hull FC.

“I think we have come through with confidence, we have learnt some lessons and we know where we are at technically .

“There is a lot of players and staff in both camps that have worked at both clubs and there is a lot of Wiganers in their playing and performance department.

“So they are a club that we have got a lot of respect for and an appreciation of how they go about their business.

“It will be a really intense, play-off feel, and hopefully that is what we can put on for the fans on Friday evening.”

Named squads:

Warrington: Josh Charnley, Peter Mata’utia, Toby King, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Joe Philbin, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Oliver Holmes, Jason Clark, Joe Bullock, Danny Walker, Matt Davis, Billy Magoulias, Robbie Mulhern, Josh Thewlis, Connor Wrench, Ellis Longstaff, Ellis Robson, Riley Dean.

Wigan: Bevan French, Jake Bibby, Iain Thornley, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, Brad O’Neill.

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers (7.30pm)

Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

The Catalans Dragons will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Castleford Tigers as they work through a number of suspensions and injuries.

Josh Drinkwater is sidelined for the Dragons after picking up a foot injury in their clash with Hull FC, Jordan Dezaria returning from injury to take his place.

They will also still be without Sam Tomkins, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Mike McMeeken and Joe Chan at the Stade-Gilbert Brutus, as Steve McNamara continues to contend with an ever-changing starting line up.

Fouad Yaha crosses the line for the Catalans Dragons after some super skill from Mitchell Pearce.

Despite such difficulties, it could be a memorable night for Dragons winger Fouad Yaha, who needs just one try to move ahead of Vincent Duport and become the side’s all-time leading try scorer.

The Tigers, on the hunt for their fifth win in a row, will be boosted by the early return of Danny Richardson, who has been recovering from a neck injury sustained in round one, alongside Ryan Hampshire, who could make his second debut for the club in the clash.

They make up two of Lee Radford’s three changes for the tie, Sam Hall coming into the squad and Tyla Hepi, Greg Eden and Cheyse Blair dropping out.

Named squads:

Catalans: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Gil Dudson, Michael McIlorum, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Séguier, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Jordan Dezaria, Mathieu Cozza, César Rougé, Sam Kasiano.

Castleford: Derrell Olpherts, Jake Mamo, Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Adam Milner, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Mahe Fonua, James Clare, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Ryan Hampshire, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O’Brien, Jason Qareqare.

St Helens v Salford (8pm)

St Helens welcome back several senior players on their return to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, after a young side was defeated 30-10 by the Castleford Tigers.

In a welcome boost to the champions, Will Hopoate and Sione Mata’utia return from injury, with Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmlsey, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles and Agnatius Paasi all returning to the 21-man squad.

Highlights of Wigan Warriors' clash with Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

Youngsters Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Danny Hill and Jumah Sambou retain their places after a brave performance at the Mend-A-Hose jungle, with Jake Wingfield and Jonathan Bennison dropping out with injuries and James Bell beginning a two-match suspension.

Head coach Kristian Woolf has confirmed that Saints will be back to full strength as they look to bounce back from their second defeat of their Super League campaign.

He said: “We will throw out the strongest possible team we can this week.

“We rested a number of guys last week, and not just rested, but we had a number of guys with bumps and bruises and a number of guys unavailable whether that be through injury or suspension as well.

“There is a real freshness to the group, we trained with a real freshness and you could see that energy and see that freshness and we will carry that into the game.

Highlights of the Super League match between Castleford Tigers and St Helens.

“But it is not just about this week, it is about down the track as well and that continued fatigue and the young blokes have given them just a little bit of recovery time, a little bit of physical and mental freshness that I know will be rewarded back with the energy and the effort that the players put in in the upcoming couple of weeks.”

The Red Devils will head to St Helens motivated after a narrow loss 30-24 to Wigan in Round 10, as they look to get their first win against the current league leaders in 42 years.

However, injuries mean they have named a 20-man squad, Sam Luckley being the latest name to drop out, handing a call-up to reserve Myles-Dalton Harrop.

Named squads:

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Will Hopoate, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Joey Lussick, LMS, Agnatius Paasi, Kyle Amor, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Dan Norman, Sam Royle, Danny Hill, Jumah Sambou.

Salford: Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Brodie Croft, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Greg Burke, Danny Addy, King Vuniyayawa, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Wells, Josh Johnson, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Morgan Escaré, Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross, Alex Gerrard, Myles-Dalton Harrop.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm)

Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker will miss Leeds Rhinos’ match against Hull KR after suffering a seizure while walking with his son on Tuesday, with coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan saying all thoughts at the club are with the player.

The 30-year-old England international was treated by a paramedic who lived locally before being assessed at hospital. He has since been safely discharged home.

Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Toulouse.

However, the Rhinos could be boosted by the return of Blake Austin from concussion, Oli Field being the final addition to what is only a 20-man squad.

Although originally expected to be with the Rhinos on Friday, it has been confirmed new head coach Rohan Smith will only arrive in the UK next Tuesday.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith has made two changes to his squad, with Matt Parcell and Will Tate returning in place of Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Kane Linnett as they look to secure their seventh win in a row.

Highlights of Hull KR's clash with Wakefield in the Super League.

Lachlan Coote will reach 100 career tries if he scores his fifth of the season.

Named squads:

Leeds: 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall, 31 Oli Field, 32 Jack Sinfield.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate.