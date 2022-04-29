Writing-directing duo David Charbonier and Justin Powell begin by economically sketching the friendship between two 12-year-old boys as they walk to a school baseball game in small-town America.

Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Ezra Dewey) dream of California and make a vow to stay “friends to the end”.

But Charbonier and Powell have something far bloodier in mind than a coming-of-age drama.

Before they get to their game, the boys are abducted by an unseen adult and driven to a rural house.

While Bobby is left in a garage in the boot of the car, Kevin is imprisoned in a basement cell while his abductor contacts a conspirator.