Writing-directing duo David Charbonier and Justin Powell begin by economically sketching the friendship between two 12-year-old boys as they walk to a school baseball game in small-town America.
Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Ezra Dewey) dream of California and make a vow to stay “friends to the end”.
But Charbonier and Powell have something far bloodier in mind than a coming-of-age drama.
Before they get to their game, the boys are abducted by an unseen adult and driven to a rural house.
While Bobby is left in a garage in the boot of the car, Kevin is imprisoned in a basement cell while his abductor contacts a conspirator.
We don’t know why the boys have been kidnapped but a paedophile ring is hinted at.
Bobby escapes but, as he is about to run off and find help, he hears his best pal scream and nervously walks back to the house.
What follows is a horribly tense escape movie as Bobby turns into an very nervous action hero to save his best pal.
We’re used to shouting at the screen during horror movies but, here, we know the schoolboy will make mistakes.
We really root for these kids which is what makes the film so compelling.
On DVD, Blu-ray and digital from Monday
Source link