Amanda Holden has delighted fans after sharing a snap alongside her lookalike younger sister Deborah.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 51, took to her Instagram Stories to post a selfie with her rarely seen sibling after she revealed that the pair hadn’t seen one another for two years.

The sister-duo looked stunning in the wholesome snap as they soaked up the springtime sun and enjoyed a glass of organic QV wine, made by former Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock.

Followers of the TV personality would be forgiven for mistaking who’s who as the pair styled their honey locks in matching bouncy blow dries and wore oversized sunnies for the occasion.







However, Amanda opted for a bold green and purple jumpsuit while Deborah wore a white linen blouse.

While posting the photo, radio presenter Amanda wrote: “Reunited after two years @deblholden #sisters.”

Elsewhere on the trip, the mum-of-two showed off their enviable surroundings as she shared a snap of the countryside’s rolling green hills.







In one picture, Amanda embraced being out in the sticks and posted a sweet photo of some grazing sheep.

Meanwhile Deborah took to her own Instagram account to give insight into their reunion and posted a snap with Amanda’s dog Rudie cosied up in her bed.

Captioning the adorable snap, she wrote: “I have my favourite boy in my bed. Sshhh, don’t tell my sister @noholdenback #nephewdog.”







Amanda commented: “Mmmmm. I see you” followed by some laughing face emojis.

Despite the siblings’ close relationship, the pair live thousands of miles apart as keen traveller and explorer Deborah lives in Thailand.

As a result the sisters are often seen on Instagram sharing snaps of gifts they’ve received from one another, including a personalised tub of Marmite for Deborah.

Amanda’s heartwarming reunion comes after she jetted off to LA during Easter to enjoy a sun-soaked trip with her boss Simon Cowell.







While on the lavish holiday, Amanda was joined by her close pals and family, including her two children, Lexi, 16, and 10 year old Hollie.

The star was sure to document the trip on Instagram where she posted a series of shots of her relaxing by the pool.

In one photo, Amanda could be seen modelling a gold bikini as she topped up her tan.

Amanda wore a pair of large sunglasses as she tilted her head back and embraced the rays, before wishing her followers happy Easter.