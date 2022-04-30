FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MARCH 17: Evan N'Dicka of Frankfurt reacts during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg Two match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis at Football Arena Frankfurt on March 17, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Players can be linked 100 times with Arsenal and never sign. The examples of this are numerous.

But with Evan N’Dicka and Yves Bissouma, we have two players consistently being linked with the club in ways that make you think there might be a little fire to go with all the smoke.

Bissouma’s agent already confirmed Arsenal’s interest in March, while N’Dicka has been on Arsenal’s radar since at least March 2020.

Arteta is looking for ball-playing defensive players and, it seems, a replacement for Hector Bellerin who spoke with the manager about leaving last summer but was reportedly asked to give the club another year.

In February, it was reported that Arsenal have the ‘advantage’ in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt’s centreback, N’Dicka. Now, however, it is Newcastle who are making the headlines.

NEWCASTLE United are continuing to run the rule over French defender Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports in Germany have linked the Magpies with Ndicka, and sources close to Ndicka’s representatives have stated there is interest from United in the French Under-21 international centre-back. Newcastle are looking to strengthen in all areas this summer but the interest in Ndicka is particularly intriguing for supporters. Indeed, with Fabian Schar hinting he wants to stay at Newcastle and the £13m signing of Dan Burn in January the heart of the defence seems settled at the moment, with even skipper Jamaal Lascelles not guaranteed a start right now. Ndicka would offer further solidity to the defensive rearguard and he can also play left-back. Ndicka would cost a fee in the region of £23m and has just one year left on his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. The former Auxerre defender has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent years, with both regularly scouting the talented star. United have a £15m option to sign Matt Targett from Aston Villa but personal terms are still to be agreed. Newcastle were hoping to run the rule over Ndicka tonight in the Europa League semi-final at West Ham but his red card against Barcelona at the Nou Camp rules him out of the clash at the London Stadium. When asked about summer recruitment, Eddie Howe said: “We want to try and keep the main group together because, as I said, the mentality and spirit of the group is very good, I don’t want to break that up.” United track young French defender [The Journal, 29 April 2022]
Arsenal reportedly have a good relationship with the player’s advisor Michael N’Cho Ibou, who worked with them on the Nicolas Pépé deal, which, given the inflated fee he was purchased for, is perhaps not surprising.

Newcastle, though, have the money to make Pepe’s fee look insignificant.



