Players can be linked 100 times with Arsenal and never sign. The examples of this are numerous.

But with Evan N’Dicka and Yves Bissouma, we have two players consistently being linked with the club in ways that make you think there might be a little fire to go with all the smoke.

Bissouma’s agent already confirmed Arsenal’s interest in March, while N’Dicka has been on Arsenal’s radar since at least March 2020.

Arteta is looking for ball-playing defensive players and, it seems, a replacement for Hector Bellerin who spoke with the manager about leaving last summer but was reportedly asked to give the club another year.

In February, it was reported that Arsenal have the ‘advantage’ in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt’s centreback, N’Dicka. Now, however, it is Newcastle who are making the headlines.

Arsenal reportedly have a good relationship with the player’s advisor Michael N’Cho Ibou, who worked with them on the Nicolas Pépé deal, which, given the inflated fee he was purchased for, is perhaps not surprising.

Newcastle, though, have the money to make Pepe’s fee look insignificant.