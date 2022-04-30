Dr. Kerecuk also explained that the children who have been “really disadvantaged” are those with learning difficulties and rare complex conditions who are already predisposed to mental health issues.

Many of these children require community paediatric care to support them at school or at home, which “literally… just stopped at the height of the pandemic”, according to Dr. Kerecuk.

“Those children… if they get the right support, they really thrive and they do really well,” she said.

“But if they don’t, they end up in a worse state than they were to begin with: their mobility suffers, their speech, their swallowing…if the therapy services are not continued.”

All around the UK, patients are facing delays due to a backlog of community care. It is estimated by the NHS Confederation that the backlog in community services is over one million.